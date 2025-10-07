DTE Maha 2025 Post HSC D Pharm Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra had earlier published PHD25 Final Merit List 2025 of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on September 28, 2025

Tuesday October 7, 2025 0:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2025: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website phd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday October 07, 2025 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2025-26.

DTE Maharashtra had published PHD25 Provisional Merit List of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on September 28, Final Merit List on September 28, 2025 and Seat Matrix (Details of vacant and available seats) on September 30, 2025.

After releasing the PHD 2025 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix (vacant seat details), DTE Maharashtra asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences from October 01 to 04, 2025.

Based on the options and college preferences submitted by the candidates, the DTE Maharashtra will publish today CAP Round 1 result of Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy.

Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 Result 2025 - Steps to check

Go to the official website: " phd25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD25 and Date of Birth to login.

Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm CAP Round 1 result. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates should also note that if allotted a seat in D Pharm CAP Round 1, they will be required to confirm their admission from October 08 to 10, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in CAP Round 2 which will start on October 11, 2025 with the release of seat matrix (vacant seats for Round 2).

The Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2025-2026 was started from July 23, 2025. The last date of application with multiple extensions was September 22, 2025.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: July 23 to 25, 2025

Document verification: July 23 to September 22, 2025

Display of PHD 25 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 24, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 25 to 26, 2025

Display of PHD25 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 28, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : September 30, 2025

Option Submission for PHD 2025 CAP Round 1: October 01 to 04, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: October 06, 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II: October 11, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 15, 2025

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD25 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.

DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic