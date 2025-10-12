Options in hand as Microsoft Windows 10 support ends on Oct 14

Sunday October 12, 2025 12:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

As announced earlier, Microsoft is ending its support to Windows 10, and users are asked to upgrade to Windows 11 but they also have other options.

Microsoft had in November 2024 fixed October 14, 2025 the last date for Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. In a released on November 09 last year , Microsoft had said Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025.

The U.S. based tech giant had further said that the current version of Windows 10, 22H2, will be the operating system’s final version, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases through that date.

In another released two days ago Microsoft Executive Yusuf Mehdi writing in a blog post issued a fresh warning.

“Microsoft will no longer provide security and feature updates and technical support for Windows 10 PCs”, Yusuf said.

“While these devices will continue to function, they will no longer receive regular security updates, making them more vulnerable to cyber threats, such as malware and viruses”, he added.

Windows 11 Migration Process

The best option after Microsoft ends support to Windows 10 is to upgrade to Windows 11. And, to make transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 easier, Microsoft has released step by step guide and migration process.

"We’ve created a straightforward and secure migration process to Windows 11, beginning with checking whether your current Windows 10 PC can upgrade to Windows 11 or if a new, more secure PC is necessary", Microsoft said.

Windows 10 Extended Security Updates

Other option is to continue using Windows 10. Users should note that Microsoft is ending support to Windows 10, meaning they will not get regular security and other necessary updates. The OS will however work on the machines though there will be a risk of malware and cyber attacks.

So the users who still want to use Window 10 after October 14, 2025 can opt for Windows 10 Extended Security Updates. This will enable them to use the operating system for another year.

Users can take the advantage of ESU feature by going to "Update & Security" from the Settings menu. Users are required to click on "Enroll in Extended Security Updates to help keep your device secure".

Buy New Windows 11 pre-installed PC

Users who do not migrate to Windows 11 or do not want to enroll for Windows 10 Extended Security Updates can buy a new PC which comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Microsoft is pushing Windows 11 as it claimed the new operating system launched on October 05, 2021 is more secure, more productive and higher performing than Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft later upgraded a number of features in Windows 11 including Copilot – the company’s now popular AI tool, simultaneously launching Copilot+ PCs powered by Windows 11.

