Maharashtra AYUSH Counseling 2025 Registration, Session Apply From Today



As per the CET Cell AYUSH 2025 schedule, the Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS courses will be published on September 06, 2025

Monday September 1, 2025 0:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2025 Counselling: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to start from today i.e. Monday September 01, 2025 through its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org Online Registration and Session Apply for Admission in NEET UG 2025 First Year AYUSH and Allied Courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) for the year 2025-26.

Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling Schedule 2025

The Maharashtra CET Cell had on August 26, 2025 published on its official website Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling (CAP Round 1) Schedule to be conducted for admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) for the year 2025-26 for the year 2025-26.

As per the AYUSH counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell will open registration window for candidates who wish to participate in AYUSH (BUMS, BHMS, BAMS) Counselling 2025 on September 01, 2025. Last date of registration and session apply is September 04, 2025.

"Candidates who have already registered need not register again", the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission 2025: Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org "

" Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page

Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button

Proceed further to complete registration process

"The candidates should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.



Choice Filling, Merit List and Allotment Date

According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) the CET Cell will release on September 08, 2025 the Seat Matrix (State Quota) 2025 of CAP Round 1 following which choice and option submission will begin.

As per the CET Cell AYUSH 2025 schedule, the Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS courses will be published on September 06, 2025.

The CET Cell AYUSH 2025 schedule further said that Online Preference Form (Choice) Filling process for these courses will be done from September 08 to 10, 2025 up to 06:00 pm.

"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) will be published on September 12, 2025”, the CET Cell said.

Candidates should note that the AYUSH 2025 Selection List and allotment seat will be done based on merit and choice submitted by the candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) should note that their Merit List will be released on September 09, 2025 and Selection List on September 16, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell started through its official website Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O from July 23, 2025.

The CET Cell published NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List on August 06, 2025 and 1st Selection List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS on August 13, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 or are not happy with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 2 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic