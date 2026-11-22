Kerala SSLC (Final) Time Table 2027 Out, Check Here

The General Education Department, Govt of Kerala or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the final Datesheet or Time Table of the 2027 Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams to be held in the month of March 2027

Kerala SSLC 2027 Time Table: The General Education Department, Govt of Kerala or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the final Datesheet or Time Table of the 2027 Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams to be held in the month of March 2027.

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Kerala Education Department, SSLC Class X 2027 exam will begin on March 01, 2027 with First Language Paper 1 (Malayalam) as the first paper. The 2027 SSLC Class 10 exam in Kerala will end on March 31, 2027 with Matchematics as the last paper.

The all important English (Second Language Paper) will be on March 16, 2027. All papers will start from 09:30 AM, the Kerala SSLC 2027 time table released on the official website said.

Kerala SSLC Time Table 2027

1-Mar-2027 - First Language: Part I

3-Mar-2027 - First Language: Part II

5-Mar-2027 - Third Language: Hindi / General Knowledge

8-Mar-2027 - Sanskrit

12-Mar-2027 - Physics

16-Mar-2027 - Second Language: English

18-Mar-2027 - Biology

23-Mar-2027 - Social Science

30-Mar-2027 - Mathematics

Candidates should also note that before the Theory Main Exam, the Kerala Education Department will conduct the IT Practical Exams from February 01 to 15, 2027. The State Education Department will also conduct SSLC Model Exams from February 16 to 20, 2027.

The evaluation of Answer sheets will begin in the first week of April 2027, and the Kerala SSLC Result 2027 will be tentatively declared in the first week of May 2027.

The students, meanwhile, can access the SSLC or Class 10 Model Question Papers available on the website.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exam 2026

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, had conducted the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination in 2026 from March 5 to March 30, 2026.

The SSLC result in Kerala last year was declared on May 15, 2026.

As per the SSLC result data released by the Kerala Education Department, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 99.07% in the 2026 Class 10 board exams.

Kerala SSLC Results of Last Four Years

In 2025, Kerala SSLC 10th board exam was held from March 3 to March 26, 2025. The result was declared on May 09, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 99.5%.

In 2024, Kerala SSLC or Kerala Class 10 result was announced on May 08, 2024 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage 99.69% .

In 2023, a total of 419,554 students from different districts of Kerala and abroad had appeared in the 10th exams. The Kerala board had registered an impressive 99.70% in the 2023 state board exams of class 10.

The pass percentage in 2022 was 99.26% whereas the same in 2021 was 99.47%.

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