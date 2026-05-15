Kerala SSLC Result Date May 15, Time: 03:00 PM

Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2026 result today i.e. Friday May 15, 2026.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2026 result today i.e. Friday May 15, 2026.

Kerala SSLC 2026 Result Date

Students, who appeared in the Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2026, should note that the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare the result.

The Kerala board of Education will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC result at 03:00 PM on Friday May 15, 2026.

Once released the Kerala SSLC or Class 10 result will be available on the official as well as other websites.

Links to check Kerala SSLC Result 2026

After declaration, the Kerala SSLC result 2026 will be available for download on the official website "keralaresults.nic.in".

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

Steps to check Kerala SSLC Result 2026

Go to Kerala Education Department website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link markd with 'SSLC Exam Results 2026'.

Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.

Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2026.

Download and Save your result for future reference

Candidates should also note that the Kerala 10th result can also be checked via Saphalam 2026 app and DigiLocker.

For candidates who fail, the Kerala board will provide a second opportunity through the re-exam (Supplementary or Improvement), also known as the Save a Year exam.

Kerala 10th 2026 Date

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the SSLC or Class 10 exams from March 5 to March 30, 2026.

Around 4.2 lakh students appeared for the Kerala 10th SSLC exam 2026 held at around 2,980 centres across the state and 7 in the Gulf region and 9 in Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is preparing to announce the Plus Two (Class 12) board exam results 2026.

Media reports quoting Education Minister V Sivankutty said Kerala Plus Two or 12th result will be declared by May 22, 2026.

Kerala SSLC Result of Previous Years

Last year, Kerala SSLC 10th board exam was held from March 3 to March 26, 2025. The result was declared on May 09, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 99.5%.

In 2024, Kerala SSLC or Kerala Class 10 result was announced on May 08, 2024 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage 99.69% .

In 2023, a total of 419,554 students from different districts of Kerala and abroad had appeared in the 10th exams. The Kerala board had registered an impressive 99.70% in the 2023 state board exams of class 10.

The pass percentage in 2022 was 99.26% whereas the same in 2021 was 99.47%.

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