Tamil Nadu SSLC (Final) Time Table 2027 Out, Check Here

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has released the final Datesheet or Time Table of the 2027 Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams to be held in the month of March/April 2027

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2027 Time Table: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has released the final Datesheet or Time Table of the 2027 Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams to be held in the month of March/April 2027.

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, SSLC Class X 2027 exam will begin on March 17, 2027 with First Language Part 1 (Tamil and other language lessons) as the first paper. The 2027 SSLC Class 10 exam in Tamil Nadu will end on April 12, 2027 with Optional Languages Paper as the last paper.

The all important English (Part 2 Paper) exams will be held on March 25, 2027. All papers will start from 10:15 AM to 01:15 PM, the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2027 time table released on the official website said.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Time Table 2027

March 17, 2027: Tamil and other language lessons

March 25, 2027: English

March 31, 2027: Mathematics

April 5, 2027: Science

April 9, 2027: Social Science

April 12, 2027: Optional Language

Candidates should also note that before the Theory Main Exam, the Tamil Nadu Education Department will conduct the Practical Exams from February 19 to 26, 2027. The evaluation of the Answer sheets will begin in the third week of April 2027, and the TN SSLC Result 2027 will be tentatively declared on May 20, 2027.

Tamil SSLC Class 10 Exam 2026

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu had conducted the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination in 2026 from March 11 to April 06, 2026.

The SSLC result in Tamil Nadu along with the list of toppers last year was declared on May 20, 2026.

As per the SSLC result data released by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 94.31% in the 2026 Class 10 board exams.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results of Last Nine Years

In 2025, the Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Board exams were held from March 28 to April 15, 2025, and the result was announced on May 16, 2025 when the pass percentage was 93.80%.

In 2024, the TN SSLC result was announced on May 10, 2024. The state had registered a pass percentage of 91.55% in the 2024 SSLC exams .

The TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 91.39 in the Class 10 SSLC exams held in 2023 .

In 2022, Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 10th i.e. SSLC result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in on June 20, 2022. The overall pass percent in 2022 was 90.07%.

In 2021 and 2020 TN SSLC Class 10 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6%.

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