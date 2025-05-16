TN SSLC Result 2025: 4,917 Schools Score 100%

As many as 4,917 schools of Tamil Nadu registered a pass percentage of 100% in TN SSLC 2025 board exams the result of which was declared today

Friday May 16, 2025 11:51 AM , ummid.com News Network

TN SSLC 2025 Result: As many as 4,917 schools of Tamil Nadu registered a pass percentage of 100% in TN SSLC 2025 board exams the result of which was declared today.

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th result 2025 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as associate websites, including DigiLocker at 09:00 AM Friday May 16, 2025.

Candidates should note that the Tamil Nadu has not released the Merit List and name score of TN SSLC 2025 Toppers.

The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Board exams were held from March 28 to April 15, 2025 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across multiple centres in different districts of Tamil Nadu.

TN SSLC 2025 Pass Percentage

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) said the overall pass percentage in SSLC or Class 10 exams held in 2025 is 93.8%.

This is 2.25% improvement than 2024 when the SSLC 10th pass percentage was 91.55%.

The board said a total of 8,71,239 students appeared for the public exams held in Tamil Nadu. Of them, 8,17,261 students passed the examinations.

The pass percentage of girls is 95.88% and that of boys is 91.74%.

The state board said, 4,917 schools out of the total 12,485 schools in Tamil Nadu have registered a perfect 100% result. Of the total 4,917 schools with 100% result, 1,867 are government schools.

TN SSLC Districtwise Result

Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu registered a pass percentage of 98.31% and emerged as the District Topper. Trichy district registered the lowest pass rate in the 2025 SSLC exam, according to the TN Class 10 result announced today.

Sivaganga: 98.31%

Virudhunagar: 97.45%

Thoothukudi: 96.76%

Kanyakumari: 96.66%

Trichy: 96.61%

TN SSLC Result 2025

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) officially confirmed the date and time to announce the Class 10 result.

In an official notification Thursday, TNBSE said Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result 2025 will be announced on Friday May 16, 2025 at 09:00 AM.

The TN SSLC 2025 result date and time have been confirmed by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

After declaration, the TN SSLC result is now available on the official website "tnresults.nic.in".

Direct link to Check TN SSLC 2025 Result

Go to official website: " tnresults.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "TN SSLC Result 2025"

Enter Registration No and Date of Birth

Click on the button labelled as "Get Marks"

Download the SSLC marksheet in PDF

Take printout.

The TN SSLC result can also be checked via dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, DigiLocker app digilocker.gov.in.

TN SSLC result can also be checked via SMS. To get Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2025 as SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.

TN Class 11th HSE +1 Result 2025

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) in the same official website also said that the TN Class 11th HSE +1 result will also be declared on Friday May 16, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) said TN Class 11 result 2025 will be announced at 02:00 PM Friday.

After declaration, TN HSE +1 or Class 11 result will be available for donwload on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2025 was announced on May 08, 2025. The state registered a pass percentage of 95.03% in HSE +2 or Class 12th exams 2025 .

TN SSLC Previous Years Pass Percentages

In 2024 the TN SSLC result was announced on May 10, 2024. The state had registered a pass percentage of 91.55% in the 2024 SSLC exams .

The TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 91.39 in the Class 10 SSLC exams held in 2023 .

In 2022, Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 10th i.e. SSLC result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in on June 20, 2022. The overall pass percent in 2022 was 90.07%.

In 2021 and 2020 TN SSLC Class 10 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.