TN SSLC Result 2026: 5,171 Schools Score 100%

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th result 2026 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as associate websites, including DigiLocker today based on which Merit List with toppers name are prepared

TN SSLC Toppers 2026: As many as 5,171 schools of Tamil Nadu registered a pass percentage of 100% in TN SSLC 2026 board exams the result of which was declared today i.e. Wednesday May 20, 2026. Last year this number was 4,917.

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th result 2026 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as associate websites, including DigiLocker today based on which Merit List with toppers name are prepared.

Candidates should note that the Tamil Nadu has not officially released the Merit List and name score of TN SSLC 2026 toppers, it however released the names of district and school toppers. Based on the inputs received from different schools, TN SSLC Merit List is compiled.

The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Board exams were held from March 11 to April 06, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across multiple centres in different districts of Tamil Nadu.

TN SSLC 2026 Pass Percentage

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) said the overall pass percentage in SSLC or Class 10 exams held in 2026 is 94.31%. This is 0.5% higher than 2025 when the SSLC 10th pass percentage was 93.80%.

A total of 8,70,643 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations this year, including 4,35,247 girls and 4,35,396 boys. Of them, 8,21,105 students cleared the examinations, comprising 4,19,891 girls and 4,01,214 boys.

The pass percentage of girls is 96.47% and that of boys is 92.15%.

The state board said, 4,917 schools out of the total 12,485 schools in Tamil Nadu have registered a perfect 100% result. Of the total 4,917 schools with 100% result, 1,867 are government schools.

TN SSLC 2026 Districtwise Result

Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu registered a pass percentage of 97.57% and emerged as the District Topper. Trichy district, which had registered the lowest pass rate in the 2025 SSLC exam, improved its result this year and came 4th in the district toppers list, according to the TN Class 10 result announced today.

Pudukottai: 97.57%

Sivaganga: 97.54%

Thanjavur: 97.41%

Trichy: 97.31%

Kanniyakumari: 97.30%

Chennai: 92.34%

TN SSLC 2026 Subject-wise Result

English: 99.44%

Tamil: 98.43%

Science: 98.00%

Social Science: 97.93%

Mathematics: 97.36%

TN SSLC 2026 School-wise Result

Government Schools: 91.86%

Aided Schools: 94.34%

Private Schools: 98.14%

TN SSLC Result 2026

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) officially confirmed the date and time to announce the Class 10 result.

In an official notification the TNBSE said Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result 2026 will be announced on Wednesday May 20, 2026 at 09:30 AM

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) is also declaring today TN HSE +1 Class 11 result 2026 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as associate websites, including DigiLocker.

Direct link to Check TN SSLC 2026 Result

Go to official website: " tnresults.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "TN SSLC Result 2026"

Enter Registration No and Date of Birth

Click on the button labelled as "Get Marks"

Download the SSLC marksheet in PDF

Take printout.

The TN SSLC result can also be checked via dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, DigiLocker app digilocker.gov.in.

TN SSLC result can also be checked via SMS. To get Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 as SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.

TN Class 11th HSE +1 Result 2026

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) in the same official website also said that the TN Class 11th HSE +1 result will also be declared today i.e. Wednesday May 20, 2026.

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) said TN Class 11 HSC +1 result 2026 will be announced at 02:00 PM Tuesday.

After declaration, TN HSE +1 or Class 11 result will be available for donwload on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2026 was announced on May 08, 2026. The state registered a pass percentage of 95.20% in HSE +2 or Class 12th exams 2026.

TN SSLC Previous Years Pass Percentages

Last year, the Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Board exams were held from March 28 to April 15, 2025, and the result was announced on May 16, 2025 when the pass percentage was 93.80%.

In 2024, the TN SSLC result was announced on May 10, 2024. The state had registered a pass percentage of 91.55% in the 2024 SSLC exams .

The TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 91.39 in the Class 10 SSLC exams held in 2023 .

In 2022, Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 10th i.e. SSLC result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in on June 20, 2022. The overall pass percent in 2022 was 90.07%.

In 2021 and 2020 TN SSLC Class 10 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6%.

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