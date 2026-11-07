CBSE Xth Datesheet 2027 Published, Check PDF Here



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published on its official website 'cbse.gov.in' the date sheet and time table of Class Xth (Class 10) to be conducted in the year 2027

CBSE Xth Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published on its official website 'cbse.gov.in' the date sheet and time table of Class Xth (Class 10) to be conducted in the year 2027.

As per the Xth datesheet 2027 released by the CBSE, the secondary exams will be conducted from February 16 to March 09, 2027.

Along with the 2027 datesheet, the CBSE on its official website has also published the detailed guidelines, number of subjects and other exam related details in the exam notification.

CBSE 10th 2027 Maths on February 17

Though the CBSE Class Xth 2027 board exams start on February 16, 2027 with Paintings as the first subject, the all important Mathematics paper will be held on February 17, 2027 i.e. the second paper of the board exam.

The CBSE Class X 2027 board examination of Science paper will be held on February 22, 2027, English on February 26, 2027, Hindi, Course A and B on March 03, 2027, and Social Science paper on March 08, 2027.

The Xth board exam of Arabic language paper will be held on March 01, 2027 whereas that of Urdu Course-A paper will be held on March 04, 2027.

The Class 10 CBSE 2027 Board exam will end on March 09, 2027 with Persian, Telugu, Russian, and other language exams.

CBSE Class 10 2027 Time Table: Direct Link to Download PDF

More from CBSE Exam Notification

The CBSE further said that about 26.5 lakh students from India and abroad will appear for the Class X exams in 2027.

Along with 10th time table, the CBSE has also released the detailed schedule and datesheet of Class 12th . All examination sessions will begin at 10:30 am, the CBSE said in the exam notice. The datesheets covers examinations across 83 subjects for Class 10 and 121 subjects for Class 12.

The CBSE also said adequate gaps have been provided between examinations of subjects commonly offered together by students in both Class X and Class XII.

Moreover, the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class XII students have been taken into account.

"Every effort has been made to complete the Board Examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively", the CBSE said.

The CBSE said the number of candidates appearing on a particular day at each examination centre has been considered to facilitate smooth conduct of examinations.

"The examination schedule has been designed to minimize the prolonged absence of teachers from their schools during the evaluation process", the CBSE said.

"More than 40,000 subject combinations have been factored in while preparing the Date Sheets to ensure that examinations of any two subjects opted by a student do not coincide on the same date", the board added.

The candidates are advised to go through the scheme of the exam published along with the date sheet to know more about the exam pattern and exam syllabus.

The CBSE had two days ago released the class 10th Practical exam and internal assessment dates and schedule .

Last year the CBSE had conducted the 2026 Class 12th board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026, and the 2026 Class 10th board exams from February 17 to March 06, 2026. The datesheet and detailed time table of both the exams held in 2026 were published on the CBSE official website in the month of September .

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