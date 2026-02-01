KEAM 2026 Last Date of Application Extended

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has extended the last date of application for the KEAM 2026 (Engineering and Pharmacy) to be held from April 17 to 23, 2026

As per the original notification, the last date of application for KEAM 2026 was January 31, 2026. The CEE Kerala however has extended the last date of application till February 06, 2026.

"... the last date for online submission of application for admission to Kerala Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical & Medical Allied Courses (KEAM 2026) for the academic year 2026-27 is extended up to 06.02.2026, 05.00 PM", the CEE Kerals said in a notification.

The CEE Kerala further said that the facility for adding new courses to the already submitted application for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical & Medical Allied courses through KEAM-2026 will be made available later.

KEAM 2026 Registration

The KEAM 2026 exam will be conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical & Medical Allied Courses run by the colleges in Kerala.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in from January 05, 2026 receiving Online Application for KEAM 2026.

Before starting online registration, the CEE Kerala had published the list of documents and certificates required for KEAM 2026.

The candidates who have not yet submitted their application should do so before the extended last date.

KEAM 2026 Registration Steps

Step 1. Go to the direct link on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on “KEAM 2026 – Online Application”

Step 3. Click on “Registration” on the right side of the newly opened page.

Step 4. Read the given instructions carefully and mark all checkboxes under “Declarations”

Step 5. Click on “Proceed for Registration” and fill the form.

Important Note

Candidates seeking admission to any of the Medical & Medical Allied courses should note that they are required to compulsorily appear and qualify in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 , conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch. course should compulsorily appear for and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture ( NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA).

"The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will conduct Entrance Examinations for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy Courses only", the CEE Kerala said.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has said KEAM 2026 (Engineering and Pharmacy) will be held from April 17 to 23, 2026

KEAM 2026 Eligibility

Only Indian citizens are eligible for admission to Professional courses unless otherwise notified. The Overseas Citizen of India Card holder (including PIO cardholder) will also be treated at par with Indian citizens for the limited purpose of admission. However, PIO/ OCI candidates will not be eligible for any kind of reservation or fee concession.

Candidates having Indian citizenship seeking admission to Professional Degree courses will be categorized as Keralite, Non-Keralite Category I (NK I) and Non-Keralite Category II (NK II).

The education qualification required to appear in KEAM 2026 is HSC or Class 12th pass from the CBSE or a recognised board with minimum marks obtained as mentioned in the prospectus.

Applicants should have completed 17 years of age as on the 31st December 2026. No relaxation in the minimum age will be allowed. There is no upper age limit for Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS and BUMS Courses.

Candidates appearing in KEAM 2026 should refer the prospectus for application fees, detailed syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, admit card release date and other related information. The KEAM prospectus is available on the official website.

