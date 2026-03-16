CBSE 2026: Teachers involved in 10th, 12th paper evaluation warned

CBSE teachers involved in 10th, 12th paper evaluation warned

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned teachers involved in evaluation of classes 10th and 12th papers (Academic Year 2026) from sharing misleading information on social media

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CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned teachers involved in evaluation of classes 10th and 12th papers (Academic Year 2026) from sharing misleading information on social media.

The CBSE Board exams 2026 began across India and abroad on February 17, 2026. As per the Class 10 datesheet , the Secondary Exam ended on March 09, 2026. On the other hand, Higher Secondary board exam 2026 is held from Feb 17 to April 09. 2026, as per the 12th board exam datesheet .

After the successful culmination of the Xth and XIIth board exams 2026, speculations started taking round about the evaluation of papers and board exam result declaration date.

CBSE Advisory

Amid this some “individuals” involved in the evaluation process are posting comments, opinions, and experiences on social media platforms that are untrue and misleading.

“Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect, and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders”, the CBSE said in an advisory issued today.

The CBSE in its advisory warned the teachers that The evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols.

"Sharing any misleading information, experiences, or opinions related to evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited", the CBSE said.

"Any attempt to spread rumours or misrepresent facts on social media is a violation of professional conduct and may invite disciplinary action”, the board added.

The CBSE asked the teachers to exercise restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system.

"The Board expects all evaluators to maintain confidentiality, dignity, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties”, the CBSE said.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Date

The students who had appeared in class 10 and 12 board exam this year should note that the CBSE has officially not confirmed the date and time to declare the results.

The CBSE board exam results are normally announced in the month of May.

The CBSE Class 12th exam in 2025 were started on February 15 and continued till April 04, 2025. The CBSE Class 10th exam 2025 also began on February 15, but ended on March 18, 2025.

The CBSE 10th and 12th results in 2025 were announced on May 13, 2025.

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