CBSE 12th Result 2025 Out, 88.39% Pass - Read Full Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class XIIth board exams held in February/March/April 2025 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in

Tuesday May 13, 2025 3:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE 12th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class XIIth board exams held in February/March/April 2025 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE said its has registered an overall pass percentage of 88.39% in Class 12 exam 2025.

The CBSE has not released the Merit List and Class 12 Toppers names.

CBSE 12th Result 2025 - Key Highlights

A total of 16,92,794 students had appeared in the 2025 Class 12 exams. Of them, 14,96,307 successfully cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 88.39%.

Overall Pass Percentage of girls in the CBSE 12th 2025 board exam is 91.64% and that of boys is 85.70%.

A total of 1,11,544 students scored above 90% marks in the 2025 CBSE Class 12 exams, while 24,867 students surpassed the 95% mark.

The pass percentage of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) stood at 99.29%, followed closely by Kendriya Vidyalayas (99.05%) and Central Tibetan Schools (98.96%).



The CBSE Class 12th exam started on February 15 and continued till April 04, 2025.

CBSE 12th Regionwise Result 2025

Vijaywada: 99.60%

Chennai: 97.39%

Bengaluru: 95.95%

Delhi (overall): 95.18%

Delhi West: 95.37%

Delhi East: 95.06%

Prayagraj: 79.53%

Patna: 82.86%

Panchkula:91.17%

Chandigarh: 91.61%

The CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations in the first or second week of July, 2025. The improvement exam will be held on the same syllabus on which the main examinations 2025 were conducted.

Links to Check CBSE 12th Results

Once declared the CBSE 12th results 2025 will be available on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Results are also available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS for convenience.

Steps to Check XIIth CBSE 2025 Results

Go to the official website: "cbseresults.nic.in"

Click on the link marked as "CBSE XIIth Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on "Submit" button to check the result

Download and take printout

The CBSE Class 12th Results 2025 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

Candidates should note that like previous years, the CBSE will release the 10th result without Merit List and Toppers details.

The CBSE has also announced today Class 10th result . The board has registered a pass percentage of 93.66% in Class Xth board exam 2025.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results of Previous Years

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to April 02, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 87.98%.

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. CBSE Class 10 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 93.60%.

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023 .

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023 .

The CBSE 10th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 94.40%. The CBSE 12th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 92.17%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.