SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Date Officially Confirmed

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has officially confirmed the date and time to release the result of the HSLC Class 10th Examination 2026

SEBA HSLC 2026 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has officially confirmed the date and time to release the result of the HSLC Class 10th Examination 2026.

Students who appeared in the Assam Class 10 HSLC exams 2026 should note that the result after the release will be available for download on the official as well as some third party websites. The students will also be able to check their class 10 score and marks on DigiLocker and Assam board's result app.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had conducted the HSLC/AHM Class 10 exams this year from February 10 to 27, 2026.

After successfully conducting the exams, the assessment and evaluation of the answer sheets were done in different districts and cities of the state.

The board is now in the final stage of result preparation, and is set to declare the results on April 10, 2026.

"We are preparing to declare the results on April 10, 2026 at 10.00 AM", a senior Assam State School Educaion Board, (ASSEB) official said.

Steps to Check SEBA 10th HSLC/AHM Result

Go to result page: " resultsassam.nic.in " or " sebaonline.org ".

" or " ". Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results, 2026.

Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.

Candidates can also check their HSLC 2026 result via DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

SEBA Assam HSLC Previous Years Results

The HSLC examinations in Assam for the academic year 2024-25 were conducted from February 15 and March 3, 2025. The result was declared on April 11, 2025 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 63.98%.

In 2024, the SEBA Assam HSLC (Class 10) exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2024, the results were declared on April 20, 2024, at 10:30 am, featuring a pass percentage of 75.70%.

The overall pass percentage in SEBA Assam 2023 HSLC Exam was 72.69%. The was held from March 3 to 20, 2023, and the result was declared on May 22, 2023.

In 2022, HSLC result was declared on June 7 when the board had registered a pass percentage of 56.49. This was the worst result in the past five years

In 2021, HSLC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid 19. The result was declared on July 30 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 93.01.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.

As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.

In 2019, SEBA Class 10th result was declared on May 15 . Meghashree Borah had topped the Assam board Class 10 exams 2019.

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