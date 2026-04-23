Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Out: Check Full List of Toppers

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has annouced today i.e. Thursday April 23, 2026 the result of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2026 exam, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams, along with the Merit List and Toppers' Names on its official website karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2026 Toppers: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has annouced today i.e. Thursday April 23, 2026 the result of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2026 exam, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams, along with the Merit List and Toppers' Names on its official website karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa declared the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10th) 2026 results at a press conference held at the board's headquarters in Bengaluru. He also released the complete 2026 board exam result details along with the SSLC Merit List, Toppers Names, District-wise result and overall pass percentage.

The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.10% in the 2026 SSLC exam. The state has recorded such a high result for the first time. In 2025, the overall pass percentage was 62.34% - over 11% less than 2024 when the pass percentage was 73.40%.

As many as 7 students have obtained 100% marks i.e. 625 out of the total 625 marks in the 2026 Karnataka 10th board exam, and have emerged as toppers. In 2025, the number of toppers was 25.

Karnataka Class 10 Toppers 2026 List

Bharath G of Sri Vidyalakshmi English Medium School, Kabbala of Davangere district Preetham G. Poojary of Mother Theresa Memorial School, Shankaranarayana, Kundapura Taluk, Udupi district Sukhadeva of BVR English Medium School, Manvi, District Raichur Dhanush Sudhir Mysore, Malleswaram in Bengaluru Roopa Chanagouda Patil from Belagavi Jahnavi from Hassan Utsav Patel from Hassan

Karnataka SSLC 2026 Pass Percentage

According to the result declared by The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Friday, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 94.10%.

"A total of 7,70,209 regular students appeared in the 2026 SSLC Exam 1. Of them, 7,24,794 passed with a pass percentage of 94.10%", the KSEAB said.

Karnataka Class 10 District-wise Result 2026

Dakshina Kannada: 98.40%

Udupi: 98.18%

Uttara Kannada 98.09%

Yadagiri: 91.89%

Kalaburagi: 85.06%

Districts that were already performing relatively well have pushed higher. Mandya, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Dharwad have all improved by over 13–15 points.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Grade-wise Result 2026

A+ Grade (90 to 100 per cent): 68,207 students

A Grade (80 to 90 per cent): 130403 students

B+ Grade (70 to 79 per cent): 140963 students

Grade (60 to 69 per cent): 1,42,645 students

C+ Grade (50 to 59 per cent): 128722 students

C Grade (35 to 49 per cent): 113854 students

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Government schools: 93.97%

Aided schools: 92.44%

Government schools with 100% result: 2,393

Aided schools with 100% result: 824

Unaided schools with 100% result: 2959

Government schools with 0% result: Nil

Aided schools with 0% result: 5

Unaided schools with 0% result: 22

KSEAB SSLC 2026 Gender-wise Result

Boys appeared: 3,77,287

3,77,287 Passed: 3,46,872

3,46,872 Pass percentage of boys: 91.94%

91.94% Girls appeared: 3,92,922

3,92,922 Total girl students passed: 3,77,922

3,77,922 Pass percentage of girls: 96.18%

The pass percentage of Rural Students in the 2026 Karnataka SSLC exam stood at 79.85% whereas that of Urban Students is 80.30% - barely 0.45% higher, marking the important performance of the villagers.

The SSLC or Class 10 board exams of the year 2026 in Karnataka were conducted from March 18 to April 2, across the state. Soon later the assessment and evaluation of the exam papers were done.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Go to the official website: " karresults.nic.in " or " kseab.karnataka.gov.in "

" or " " Click on the link marked as "SSLC Result 2026".

Enter Reg Number and other details that are asked.

Click on Submit button.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on the websites "kseeb.kar.nic.in", "pue.kar.nic.in" and "results.nic.in". Karnataka SSLC result of this year were also sent to the students' registered mobile number via SMS.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result Via DigiLocker?

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in and click on "Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results"..

Click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result".

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Check Karnataka SSLC Result Via SMS

Open the messaging app.

Click on the compose icon to write a new message.

Type KAR10, followed by a space, then your 11-digit roll number

Send the message to 56263.

Once the message is sent, you will receive your subject-wise marks via SMS on the same number.

Passing Criteria for SSLC 2026 (Revised)

The Karnataka government has lowered the passing marks for the 2025-26 academic year (applicable to 2026 exams):

Aggregate: Minimum 33% overall (combining internal assessment + external exam) i.e. at least 206 marks out of 625.

Minimum 33% overall (combining internal assessment + external exam) i.e. at least 206 marks out of 625. Per subject: Minimum 30% in each subject (no subject below this, regardless of aggregate).

Minimum 30% in each subject (no subject below this, regardless of aggregate). Third language marks are not counted in the aggregate for pass/fail (grading only, appearance mandatory).

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2026: Grade vs Percentages

A+ Grade: 90 to 100%

90 to 100% A Grade: 80 to 89%

80 to 89% B+ Grade: 70 to 79%

70 to 79% B Grade: 60 to 69%

60 to 69% C+ Grade: 50 to 59%

50 to 59% C Grade: 35 to 49%

SSLC Karnataka result of previous years

In 2025, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 02, 2025. Mohammed Mastoor Adil, Shagufta Anjum and Akheel Ahmed Nadaf were among the 22 toppers of the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam 2025.

In 2024, KSEEB SSLC exam was held from March 25 to April 6, 2024 and result was announced on May 09, 2024 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 73.40% .

In 2023, KSEEB SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 was declared on May 08, 2023. The overall pass percentage in 2023 was 83.89% with over 61,000 students securing A+ grade (90 to 100%) and 1,47,634 students passing with A grade(80 to 89%).

The overall pass percentage in Karnataka 10th exam in the year 2022 was 90.29%. A total of 145 students scored 100% marks to emerge toppers in 2022.

In 2021, nearly all students were declared passed with the Karnataka board registering a pass percentage of 99.99% for the first time in the history of SSLC 10th exams. Overall pass percentage in 2020 was 71.80%.

The state board had not released the merit list and details of toppers in 2021 as the academic year was hit by the Pandemic.

In 2020, the Class 10 exam result was announced on August 10 and the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 per cent, which is nearly a two per cent drop from 2019.

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) had announced the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 on April 08, 2025.

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