85.63% Pass Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 - Full List of Toppers

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2022, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams, today i.e. Thursday May 19.
A total of 145 students scored 100% marks to emerge toppers.
The state registered an over all pass percentage of 85.63 in the 2022 SSLC exam. "Pass percentage of girls is 90.29 and that of boys is 81.30%", Education Minister BC Nagesh said while decalring the result.
"A total of 8,53,436 students attended the examination. Of them 7,30,881 students passed", he added.
"The pass percentage of differently abled students in the 2022 Karnataka board exam of Class 10 is 80.61%", he said.
A total of 1,18,875 students bagged A+ (90-100 percent) grade, 1,82,600 bagged A (80-89 percent) grade, 1,73,528 got B+ (70-79 percent) grade, 1,43,900 secured B (60-69 percent) grade, 87,801 registered C+ (50-59 percent) grade, and 14,627 students passed with C (35-49 percent) grade.
"A total of 145 students have scored cent per cent marks i.e. 625 out of 625 and emerged toppers", the minister said.
Among district toppers, Vijayapura secured the 1st rank followed by Tumkur (2nd rank), Haveri (3rd rank) and Belgaum (4th rank).
A total of 22 districts in Karnataka have secured A grade while 2 districts (Bengaluru South and Yadgir) have secured B Grade.
Students in Rural areas of Karnataka outshined their counterparts in Urban areas. As per the result data released today, a total of 292,946 students in Urban areas have passed with a pass percentage of 86.64%, whereas 428,385 students have passed in the Rural areas recording a pass percentage of 91.32%.
Education Minister BC Nagesh said the state board will conduct on June 27, 2022 Supplementary exams for the students who could not pass the regular exam.
"SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022 will be held on June 27. Detailed Timetable will be released within two days", the Education Minister said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on SSLC Result 2022.
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Click on Submit button.
Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.
Students can also check the Karnataka 10th results through the 'Karnataka Board Result 2022, SSLC & PUC Result 2022' mobile app available on Google Play store.
"The result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students", Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.
Karnataka SSLC 10th exam this yeat was conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022. As many as 60,000 government officers were put into the exercise of monitoring the examinations. A total of 8,73,846 students were enrolled for the SSLC exams this academic year among them 4,52, 732 are boys and 4,21,110 are girl students.
In an important decision taken in the academic year hit by Covid-19 Pandemic, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to accord 10% grace marks to SSLC students.
There was a provision to accord 5% grace marks to the students on border line. This year the KSEEB has however doubled it in the wake of Coronavirus.
According to the details provided by the board, if a student needs 3 marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty – i.e. a total of 9 marks.
Earlier, this was only possible for up to 5 marks.
In 2021, nearly all students were declared passed with the Karnataka board registering a pass percentage of 99.99% for the first time in the history of SSLC 10th exams. Overall pass percentage in 2020 was 71.80%.
The state board had not released the merit list and details of toppers in 2021 as the academic year was hit by the Pandemic.
In 2020, the Class 10 exam result was announced on August 10 and the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 per cent, which is nearly a two per cent drop from 2019.
Six students have scored 100% marks i.e. 625 out of the total 625 marks, and became SSLC topper 2020.
The six toppers in 2020 were Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde of Sirsi, Chirayu of Bengaluru, Nikhilesh Murali of Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP of Mandya, Anush of Dakshina Kannada and Tanmayi of Chikkamagaluru.
