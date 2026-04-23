UP: Girls bag all but one top rank as 10th, 12th results 2026 declared

Girls secured all the top ranks, except one, as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Thursday April 23, 2026 released the Class 10th Matric and Class 12th Inter results along with the Merit Lists and Toppers Names

Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results 2026: Girls secured all the top ranks, except one, as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Thursday April 23, 2026 released the Class 10th Matric and Class 12th Inter results along with the Merit Lists and Toppers Names.

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th board exams for 2026 were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The 2026 board exams in Uttar Pradesh were held in two shifts: morning (8:30 AM – 11:45 AM) and evening (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM).

A total of 52,30,184 candidates had registered for the examinations this year. Out of them, 27,50,843 students had registered for Class 10, while 24,79,341 students registered for Class 12.

After successfully conducting the board exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results, along with the complete details, merit lists, pass percentage, and toppers details at a press conference today i.e. April 23, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

UPMSP Class 12 Toppers 2026

Rank 1: Shikha Verma (Sitapur) - 97.60%

Rank 2:

Nandini Gupta (Bareilly) - 97.20%



Shreya Verma - 97.20%

Rank 3:

Surbhi Yadav (Bareilly) - 97%



Pooja Pal (Barabanki) - 97%

UP Class 10 Toppers List 2026

Rank 1:

Kashish Verma (Sitapur) - 97.83%



Anshika Verma (Barabanki) - 97.83%

Rank 2: Aditi (Barabanki) - 97.5%

Rank 3:

Arpita (Sitapur) - 97.33%



Priti Verma (Bareilly) - 97.33%



Rishab Sahu (Jhansi) - 97.33%

Uttar Pradesh 12th Result 2026: At A Glance

UP 12th Inter Overall Pass Percentage: 80.38%

Pass Percentage of Boys: 75.04%

Pass Percentage of Girls: 86.32%

Uttar Pradesh 10th Result 2026: At A Glance

UP 10th Inter Overall Pass Percentage: 90.42%

Pass Percentage of Boys: 87.30%

Pass Percentage of Girls: 93.76%

UP Class 10th District-wise Result 2026

Badaun: 95.78 per cent

Agra: 95.40 per cent

Aligarh: 95.36 per cent

Prayagraj: 95.36 per cent

UP 12th Inter 2026 Stream-wise Results

Science: 82.15%

Commerce: 90.41%

Arts or Humanities: 76.18%

UP Class 12th District-wise Result 2026

Lucknow: 89.17%

Amethi with 88.96%

Amroha 88.8.87%

Steps to Check UP 12th, 10th Results 2026

Go to the Allahabad board's official official website: " upresults.nic.in ".

". Click on the link "U. P. Board Secondary (Class X) Examination - 2026 Results" to check 10th result.

Click on the link "U. P. Board Higher Secondary (Class XII) Examination - 2026 Results" to check 10th result.

Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.

Click on Submit button.

Results will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.

Other Options to Check UPMSP Results

DigiLocker: results.digilocker.gov.in

UMANG: Search "UP Board" after login

Check UP Results via SMS

Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

UP Board Exam Passing Criteria

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.

The board announced the results through a press briefing, following which links were activated across official and partner platforms for student access.

UP Board Exam Results of Past Years

UP Board 2025 Results and Toppers

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) had registered an overall pass percentage of 90.11% in the 2025 Class 10 board exam the result of which was declared on April 25, 2025. Yash Pratap Singh was the state topper in the UP Board Class 10 exams 2025, achieving a score of 97.83%.

In 2025, UP Inter 12th exam was held from 24 February to 12 March 2025. The result was declared on April 25, 2025, and the overall pass percentage was 81.15%.

2024 Result and Toppers

The Uttar Pradesh board had announced the 10th and 12th exam results in 2024 on April 20, 2024. The board had registered a overall pass percentage of 89.55% in Class Xth 2024 Board Exams . In the 12th Inter 2024 exam, the overall pass percentage was 82.66%.

Prachi Nigam of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir, Sitapur was the 10th topper in 2024 whereas Shubham Verma of Sita Bal V M I C Mahmudabad, Sitapur was the topper in the 12th board exam 2024 .

2023 Result and Toppers

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh had registered an overall pass percentage of 89.78% in the Class 10 Matric 2023 exams result of which was declared on Apri 25, 2023 .

Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandi Inter College of Mahmudabad, Sitapur had topped the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 exam held in 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh had registered an overall pass percentage of 75% in the Class 12 Intermediate exams result of which was declared on Apri 25, 2023 .

Shubh Chopra had topped the Uttar Pradesh board 2023 exams by scoring 97.80%. Anamika and Saurabh Gangwar had jointly secured the 2nd rank with a pass percentage of 97.20% and 486/500 in 2023.

Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi and Supriya registered a pass percentage of 97% and 485/500 marks to bag the 3rd rank.

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