CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When and Where to Check



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is releasing on its official website ‘cbseresults.nic.in’ the result of Class 12th (Class XIIth) 2026 board exams

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is releasing on its official website ‘cbseresults.nic.in’ the result of Class 12th (Class XIIth) 2026 board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Class 12th or Higher Secondary Board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026. After successfully conducting the Class XIIth exam, the CBSE is now preparing to release the 2026 board exam result.

Last year the CBSE 12th result was announced on May 13, 2025. This year, however, the Class 12th result could be released earlier than previous years.

The 12th CBSE board exam 2026 is set to be advanced because of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced this year for the assessment of answer sheets digitally.

The process is bound to make the evaluation process faster, more accurate, and free from manual errors, the board sources said.

Links to Check CBSE 12th Results

Once declared the CBSE 12th results 2026 will be available on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE exam results are also available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS for convenience.

Steps to Check XIIth CBSE 2026 Results

Go to the official website: " cbseresults.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "CBSE XIIth Result 2026"

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on "Submit" button to check the result

Download and take printout

The CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

These options are provided to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

The CBSE had on April 15, 2026 announced the 10th results 2026, around one month before the last year.

Candidates should note that like previous years, the CBSE will release the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details.

CBSE 12th Results of Previous Years

In 2025, the CBSE Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 04, 2026. The result was announced on May 13, 2025, with the board announcing an overall pass percentage of 88.39%.

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to April 02, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 87.98%.

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023 .

The CBSE 12th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 92.17%.

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