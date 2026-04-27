Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: DigiLocker Status Sparks Buzz



The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is releasing HSC or Class 12th result on the state board’s official website ‘mahresult.nic.in’

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is releasing HSC or Class 12th result on the state board’s official website ‘mahresult.nic.in’.

The Maharashtra state board had conducted the HSC (12th board) exams from February 10 to March 11, 2026.

After successfully conducting the exam, the board is now preparing to declare the higher secondary exam results.

The Maharashtra board has officially not confirmed the date and time to announce the 12th board exam result. However, an update on DigiLocker has sparked speculations about the result declaration date.

As per the reports some students visiting the DigiLocker website noticed a message saying “Maharashtra HSC Result Coming Soon”.

Students found the message an indication that the Maharashtra Class 12th result will be declared any time soon.

Once released, Maharashtra HSC result 2026 will be available for download on the board's official website as well as via DigiLocker.

List of websites to check Maharashtra 12th result

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 12th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 12th Result 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 12th Result 2025.

Go to result website: "mahresult.nic.in".

Click on HSC Examination March 2026 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 12th result, Maharashtra board will also release overall pass percentage and other result related data of all three streams - Science, Commerce and Arts as well as Vocational. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release Merit and Toppers list.

In an important development from this year, the board said it will release a single document which will serve as marksheet as well as passing certificate .

Maharashtra 12th Result of Past Few Years

The Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. The Class 12th result 2025 was declared on May 05, 2025 when the passp percentage was 91.88%.

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 93.37% in the 2024 12th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 21, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 91.25% - a decrease by about 3% as compared to 2022 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 94.22%.

In 2022, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 94.22% - a decrease by 5.41% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 99.63%.

The board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.

In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage . On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.

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