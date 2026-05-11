JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Steps, Link to Download

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee is releasing the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates, who have successfully registered for the IIT JEE Advanced 2026, on its official website 'jeeadv.ac.in'.
IIT Roorkee, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2026, on its website said the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will be released on Monday May 11, 2026.
"Admit Card for JEE (Advanced) 2026 will be available for downloading on 11th May 2026 at 10:00 IST", the IIT Roorkee said.
IIT Roorkee had earlier confirmed that JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on Sunday May 17, 2026 in online mode.
The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The examination schedule is as follows:
“Candidates must note that JEE Advanced 2026 examination date and time will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday”, IIT Roorkee said.
Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2026 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This also applies to the OCI/PIO (I) candidates.
Foreign nationals who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2026. This also applies to OCI/PIO (F).
In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025. The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.
JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.
Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".
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