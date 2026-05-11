JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Steps, Link to Download

IIT Roorkee is releasing the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates, who have successfully registered for the IIT JEE Advanced 2026, on its official website 'jeeadv.ac.in'

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee is releasing the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates, who have successfully registered for the IIT JEE Advanced 2026, on its official website 'jeeadv.ac.in'.

IIT Roorkee, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2026, on its website said the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will be released on Monday May 11, 2026.

"Admit Card for JEE (Advanced) 2026 will be available for downloading on 11th May 2026 at 10:00 IST", the IIT Roorkee said.

IIT Roorkee had earlier confirmed that JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on Sunday May 17, 2026 in online mode.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card

Go to the official website " jeeadv.ac.in "

" Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number/email ID

Submit the details to log in

The JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print the hall ticket for future use

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Schedule

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The examination schedule is as follows:

Date of Examination: Sunday May 17, 2026

Paper 1: 09:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Paper 2: 02:30 PM to 17:30 PM

“Candidates must note that JEE Advanced 2026 examination date and time will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday”, IIT Roorkee said.

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2026 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This also applies to the OCI/PIO (I) candidates.

Foreign nationals who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2026. This also applies to OCI/PIO (F).

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates: April 06 to May 02, 2026

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates: April 23 to May 02, 2026

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 04, 2026 till 23:59 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card release date: May 11, 2026

JEE Advanced Exam Date: May 17, 2026

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website: May 21, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date: June 01, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date: June 01, 2026

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process: June 02, 2026

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026: June 04, 2026

Declaration of results of AAT 2026: June 07, 2026

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025 . The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.

Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

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