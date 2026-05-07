TN HSE 12th Result 2026 Date May 08, Time: 09:30 AM



The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has confirmed to declare the Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2026 on its official website tnresults.nic.in today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has confirmed to declare the Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2026 on its official website tnresults.nic.in today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026.

The TNBSE had earlier annouced that the Class 12th result of the year 2026 will be announced on Friday May 08, 2026. However, due to the delay in the government formation, it was speculated that the result might be delayed .

The directorate however has now confiremed that the HSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be announced today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026.

"HSE(+2) Results is expected on Friday, 8th May 2026 @ 9:30 Hrs", the TN DGE said in a single line message posted on its official website "tnresults.nic.in".

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in coordination with the Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had conducted the 12th board exam from March 2 and March 26, 2026 in which over 8,27,000 students from different parts of the state had appeared.

After successfully conducting the exam, the TN DGE is now declaring the results.

Direct link to check TNBSE HSE +2 Result 2026

Once decalred, the TN Class XIIth result will be available on official website.

Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in .

. Click on TN Board HSE 12th Class Results 2026.

Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.

Download and then take a printout of the same.

The TN 12th result is also available on other websites as well as on DigiLocker.

TN HSE +2 Previous Exam Results

Last year, the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 exam 2025 was held from March 3 to 25, 2025. The result was declared on May 08, 2025 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 95.03%.

Tamil Nadu 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to 22, 2024 and TN 12th result was announced on May 06, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

The TN board had registered a pass percentage of 94.56% in Class 12th exams of the year 2023 the result of which was declared on May 06, 2023 .

Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in in 2022 on June 20. TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 in 2022 board exams .

Around 8,06,277 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam in 2022. Out of them, a total of 7,55,998 were declared pass in 2022.

In 2020 and 2021 TN HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic. The TN HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019 , the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the HSEPlus Two overall result was 92.10.

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