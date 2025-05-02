Aditro Sarkar Tops West Bengal 10th 2025 Board, Full List of Toppers

Aditro Sarkar of Rajganj district has topped the West Bengal Madhyamik 10th 2025 board exams the result and list of toppers of which have been declared today

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025: Aditro Sarkar of Rajganj district has topped the West Bengal Madhyamik 10th 2025 board exams the result and list of toppers of which have been declared today.

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers 2025

As many as 66 candidates are in the Top 10 Merit List of WBBSE Madhyamik 2025 exam. The top three rank holders are:

Adrita Sarkar Anubhab Biswas and Soumya Pal Ishani Chakraborty

Adrita Sarkar scored 696 marks out of 700 with an overall pass percentage of 99.43% and bagged the first rank.

Anubhab Biswas from Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir, Malda and Soumya Pal from Bankura Bishnupur High School jointly secured the 2nd rank scoring 99.14% marks.

Ishani Chakraborty of Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya in Bankura bagged the 3rd rank scoring 99% in Madhyamik exam 2025.

WBBSE 2025 Madhyamik Pass Percentage

The West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 Result was declared today. The board registered an overall pass percentage this year is 86.56%.

A total of 9,13,883 students - including 4,12,959 boys and 5,00,924 girls, from different districts of West Bengal appeared in the WBBSE 2025 10th exam.

The pass percentage of boys is 89.19% whereas that of girls is 84.31%.

WBBSE Madhyamik District Toppers

Purba or East Medinipur is the district topper. It registered the overall pass percentage of 96.46%.

East Midnapore (96.4%)

Kalimpong (96.09%)

Kolkata (92.3%)

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had earlier confirmed that the Class 10 Madhyamik result will be declared on Friday May 02, 2025.

"The WBBSE will release Class 10 Madhyamik result 2025 in a press conference held at 09:00 am on Friday, May 02, 2025", the state board said.

The state board said that schools will be able to collect mark sheets and certificates from their respective camp offices of the Board from May 2, 2025 from 10:00 am onwards.

Steps to check WB 10th result 2025

The WB 10th result can be checked on the official website "wbbse.wb.gov.in" through candidate login. The date of birth and registration number of the candidate will have to be typed to access the score sheet.

The West Bengal 10th result of the year 2025 can also be checked on "www.wbresults.nic.in".

Go to the official website "wbresults.nic.in" or "wbbse.wb.gov.in"

Click on the link marked as "WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025"

Enter birth date and other details that are asked

Click on submit button to check your result

WB Madhyamik Result App and via SMS

Candidates can also check their WB Madhyamik result via SMS following the steps given below:

Type WB 12345

Send SMS to 5676750 to check the WBBSE WB Madhyamik Result 2025.



West Bengal Class 10 result can also be checked on Mobile App - iresults.net/wbbse-app/ which can be downloaded from playstore.

Along with the result, the board has also released the Madhyamik Merit List containing the name and score of toppers.

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was held from February 12 to 24, 2025.

Close to 9 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the secondary exam.

West Bengal 10th result of past few years

The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th 2024 results were declared on May 02, 2024 . The state had registered an overall pass percentage 86.31% in 2024.

Mohammad Saharuddin Ali and Asif Kamal were among the state toppers in the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 2024 Exams.

In 2023, when the exams were held from Feb 23 to March 04, the result was declared on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 in 2023 was 86.15 .

In 2022, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had declared the result of the 10th exam last year on June 03, 2022. The state had registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6 in 2022.

