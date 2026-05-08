West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Date May 08, Time 10:15 AM



The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is releasing the Class 10 exam Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.) result 2026 on its official website wbbse.wb.gov.in today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is releasing the Class 10 exam Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.) result 2026 on its official website wbbse.wb.gov.in today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has confiremed that the Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 will be announced today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026.

"The results of Madhyamik Pariskha (S.E.) 2026 will be announced the President Ad-Hoc Committee, WBBSE on 8th May 2026 at 09.30 AM through a press conference... Students will be able to check their result and scorecard from official website at 10.15 AM", the board said.

The board further said that schools will get the Marksheets and Certificates from respective Camp Offices of the board from 10.30 AM on May 08, 2026.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had conducted WB Madhyamik Class 10 board exam this year from February 02 to 12, 2026. After successfully conducting the Secondary exam, the WBSE is now preparing to announce the 10th result of the year 2026.

Steps to Check WB Class 10 Result 2026

Once released, the West Bengal board 10th Madhyamik result with toppers list will be available on the WB Board's official website "wbbse.wb.gov.in". Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their result.

Go to the official website: " wbbse.wb.gov.in "

" Select the 10th marksheet PDF link from the homepage

Enter your login information, such as your date of birth and registration or roll number.

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take printout for future reference.

List of Apps to check WB 10th Result 2026

iResults available for download on Google Play Store

Madhyamik Results available for download on Google Play Store

Edutips App available for download on Google Play Store

West Bengal 10th result of past few years

In 2025, the West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was held from February 12 to 24, 2025. The result was declared on May 02, 2025. Aditro Sarkar of Rajganj district was the WB Madhyamik 2025 Topper.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th 2024 results were declared on May 02, 2024 . The state had registered an overall pass percentage 86.31% in 2024.

Mohammad Saharuddin Ali and Asif Kamal were among the state toppers in the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 2024 Exams.

In 2023, when the exams were held from Feb 23 to March 04, the result was declared on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 in 2023 was 86.15 .

In 2022, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had declared the result of the 10th exam last year on June 03, 2022. The state had registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6 in 2022.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic