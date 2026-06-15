NEET UG June 2026 Admit Card Released: Imp Instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam (NEET UG June 2026) Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates on its official website 'neet.nta.nic.in'

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam (NEET UG June 2026) Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates on its official website 'neet.nta.nic.in'.

The NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card link has been made active on June 14, 2026. The candidates are required to log-in using their credentials to download and take printout of the admit card.

Steps to download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Go to the official website: “ neet.nta.nic.in ”

” Look for the link marked as “Admit Card for NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination” in the Candidate Section of the home page

Enter your application ID and Password

Click on submit button

Click on the given link to download the NEET 2026 admit card in PDF

Save the soft copy and also take a printout

The NTA has instructed the students to download the NEET UG admit card only from the official website "neet.nta.nic.in".

The candidates have also been advised to go through and read carefully the instructions printed on the admit card.

Why NEET UG Re-Exam?

The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) medical courses on May 03, 2026 in pen and paper mode (offline mode).

More than 22 lakh students from different parts of India had appeared in the important exam – a mandatory test for admission in MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical and Para-medical courses.

The exam was, however, cancelled and a re-exam was announced after instances of paper leak.

As per the schedule announced by the NTA, the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam will be held on Sunday June 21, 2026 from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM.

Candidates should note that if they have not changed the NEET UG exam city, their exam centre will remain same as NEET UG May 2026. But, they will be required to produce the latest admit card to appear in the medical entrance exam.

Student-friendly Measures

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had two days ago announced a number of initiatives that it called “student-friendly measures” to make the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam to be held later this month smoother for the candidates.

One of the important decisions the NTA has taken is extending the duration of the exam by 15 minutes.

“Based on the feedback received from candidates over the years, the examination window has been extended to 196 minutes and will be from 02:00PM to 5:15PM”, the NTA notification released today said.

“This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures”, the NTA said.

The NTA has also increased the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet for the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam.

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