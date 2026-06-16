Govt bans over-the-counter sale of cough syrups

IThe Union Government in New Delhi has disallowed with immediate effect over-the-counter sale of cough syrups, making a valid prescription by certified doctors and medical practitioners compulsory for their purchase from licensed pharmacies

New Delhi: The Union Government in New Delhi has disallowed with immediate effect over-the-counter sale of cough syrups, making a valid prescription by certified doctors and medical practitioners compulsory for their purchase from licensed pharmacies.

Amendment

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it has notified an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, vide Gazette Notification G.S.R. 927 (E) dated 29th December 2025, omitting the word “Syrup” from Schedule K, Serial No. 13, Entry 7 under the heading “Class of Drugs”.

Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945 provides exemptions from certain provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Rules made thereunder for specified classes of drugs.

Prior to this amendment, Entry No. 13 of Schedule K permitted the sale of cough syrups in villages with a population of less than 1,000 without requiring compliance with certain retail sale licensing provisions.

"With the omission of the word “Syrup” from the said entry, this exemption will no longer be available for cough syrups", the Ministry said.

"Consequently, the sale and dispensing of cough syrups in smaller villages will now be required to take place only through duly licensed pharmacies in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Rules framed thereunder", the ministry said in the statement released today.

Why the amendment?

The amendment has been undertaken to strengthen regulatory oversight of syrup formulations and to align the exemption framework with contemporary public health and safety requirements. The measure is expected to promote responsible distribution and sale of cough syrups while ensuring greater compliance with regulatory standards across the country.

"Manufacturers, distributors and retailers dealing with cough syrups are advised to ensure strict adherence to the applicable licensing and regulatory requirements under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945", the Union Health Ministry said.

The move comes months after contaminated cough syrups were linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, sparking fresh concerns over the safety and regulation of widely used liquid medicines.

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