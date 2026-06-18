KCET 2026 Option Entry to Start Soon

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) providing soon the link to submit college options and preferences via its official website kea.kar.nic.in for the candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Architecture and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2026 (KCET 2026) Counselling

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) providing soon the link to submit college options and preferences via its official website kea.kar.nic.in for the candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Architecture and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2026 (KCET 2026) Counselling.

The Karnataka UGCET 20265 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2026. The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students was held on April 22, 2026.

After successfully conducting the exam the Karnataka Examination Authority had announced the KCET 2026 result on June 06, 2026. The list of toppers with their ranks and score were also made public on the same day.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had also verified the documents and other academic records of the candidates and asked the candidates to dowload the "Document Verification Slip" from the official website.

KCET 2026 Option Entry

The next step in Karnataka UGCET 2026 (KCET 2026) counselling is submission of options and filling of college choices.

The candidates, who have successfully cracked the Karnataka UGCET 2026 entrance test (KCET 2026) and have verified their documents, will now be required to submit their course and college preferences and choices using Option Entry link to be available on the official website "kea.kar.nic.in" soon.

Candidates should note that the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will active the link for UGCET 2026 option entry on its website very soon.

The candidates who have verified their documents and have also downloaded verification slip can proceed for option, choice and preference filling after the link is made active on the website.

Candidates should note that KCET 2026 Seat Allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Steps for KCET 2026 Option Entry

Go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "UGCET - 2026 First Round Option Entry Link" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.

Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.

Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.

Candidates should note that h/she will be allowed the Option Entry only if his/her name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.

Before proceeding for option entry candidates are required to download verification slip. If they have not yet, they can download KCET verification slip by following the steps and link given here.

KCET 2026 Seat Matrix

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2026 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Karnataka UGCET Option and Preference Form filling link is provided to students so that they can submit their college preferences.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise before starting choice and option submission.

KCET 2026 Counselling Schedule

A detailed counselling schedule, along with the last date of option entry, will be notified soon.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2026 on April 23 and 24, 2026. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 22, 2026. The UGCET 2026 Karnataka result along with toppers' list was announced on June 06, 2026.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2026 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA will also publish on its website provisional list of candidates who are eligible to participate in the counselling while starting option entry. The list of candidates who are not eligible will also be published.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic