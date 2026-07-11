Now it’s your chance to watch spectacular Planetary Parade

Skywatchers if you had missed the last Planetary Parade, here is your chance to witness the spectacular astral phenomenon this weekend corresponding to July 11 and 12, 2026

Skywatchers if you had missed the last Planetary Parade, here is your chance to witness the spectacular astral phenomenon this weekend corresponding to July 11 and 12, 2026.

Three planets Mars, Saturn and Uranus will align with Moon in an astral vista popularly known as a Planetary Parade.

“Before sunrise on July 11 and 12, 2026 look toward the eastern sky for a lineup of the Moon and planets. On these mornings, the waning crescent Moon helps point the way to Mars, with Saturn shining nearby in the morning sky”, the American space agency NASA said.

“Uranus is in the same general part of the sky, too, but it is much fainter, so you will need binoculars or a telescope to see it”, NASA said.

The Planetary Parade will be visible to naked eyes.

“Mars will look like a small reddish point of light, Saturn is brighter and easier to spot, and the Moon makes the whole scene easy to locate”, NASA said.

Most Recent Planetary Parades

The Planetary Parade or alignment of Moon with other planets or coming in planetary conjunction of two and more planets of our solar system, though provides a cosmic vista, is not rare.

The most recent Planetary Parade was seen in the last month when Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter aligned with each other around June 09 to 15, 2026 .

On May 19, 2026, Moon formed a planetary conjunction or mini planetary parade when it was aligned with Venus and Jupiter.

A more spectacular celestial event was seen on February 28, 2026 when six planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus lined up in a rare Planetary Parade.

In 2025 and before too the planetary conjunctions and planetary parades have been witnessed by skygazers with regular frequency.

All these cosmic events were seen by naked eyes throughout the world.

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