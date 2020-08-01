logo
57,396 of Karnataka's total 1.29 lakh Corona cases in Bengaluru Urban

Gradually, over the past few days, Bengaluru's share of total cases in the state declined to 52 per cent

Saturday August 1, 2020 10:49 PM, IANS

Karnataka Corona News today

Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered 5,172 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 1.29 lakh, even as a record 3,860 patients have been discharged, said a health official on Saturday.

Bengaluru Urban, has reported 1,852 cases, raising its tally to 57,396, out of which 37,760 are active.

Karnataka districtwise corona update

Amid surge in infections, Mysuru accounted for 365 cases, followed by Ballari (269), Kalaburagi and Belagavi (219 each), Dharwad (184), Hassan (146) and Dakshina Kannada (139) among others.

Meanwhile, 98 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the toll in the state to 2,412.

    However, on a positive note, 3,860 more Covid patients have been discharged, 1,683 in Bengaluru Urban alone, taking the total number of discharges to 53,648.

    Of the total 1.29 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 73,219.

    India Covid-19 update today

    Meanwhile, India on Saturday witnessed a record daily jump of 57,117 new Coronavirus cases on Saturday apart from 764 deaths, even as its total tally neared 17 lakh. So far, 16,95,988 corona cases have been reported in India, of which 36,511 patients have succumbed.

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily briefing today said that 10,94,374 patients had recovered till now, including 36,559 who were discharged from quarantine centres or hospitals in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 64.54 per cent.

