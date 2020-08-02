Governor, 5,874 others test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu Sunday

Chennai: As many as 5,875 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24-hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit too tested positive of coronavirus and has been advised home quarantine.
In a statement issued here the department said 5,875 persons were infected with coronavirus which took the total tally till date in the state to 257,613.
A total number of 5,517 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 cured patients to 196,483.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 56,998.
The state recorded 98 deaths due to Covid-19 which pushed the death toll till date to 4,132.
The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 12,790.
The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,065 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 101,951. The active cases in the city stands at 12,190 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,303.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Nepal to send its revised map with Indian territories to UN
Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
FYJC Admission Mumbai Part 1 form filling for year 2020 starts today
Also Read
FYJC Pune 2020 Admission Part 1 form filling from today, direct link
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Validity of Section 2(c)(i) of Contempt of Courts Act 1971 challenged in SC
TN Custodial Deaths: Video confirms police torture on Jeyaraj, Bennicks
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study