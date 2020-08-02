Karnataka adds 5,532 new Coronavirus cases, 84 deaths Sunday

Bengaluru: With 5,532 new Covid cases, Karnataka's tally has touched 1,34,819, while 84 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, an health official said on Sunday.
"Of the total positive cases (1,34,819) reported from across the southern state, 74,590 are active after 57,725 were discharged till date," said the official here.
The state's death toll has increased to 2,496 since March 9.
Of the new cases (5,532), Bengaluru accounted for 2,105, taking its Covid tally to 59,501, including 37,513 active after 20,910 were discharged so far, with 2,331 cases during the last 24 hours, while 1,077 succumbed, with 21 since Saturday.
"With 2,331 discharged in a day, recoveries were more than 2,105 new cases in Bengaluru after a long time," asserted the official.
The number of Covid patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state has increased to 638, including 339 in Bengaluru from 602 on Saturday.
Among other districts in the state, new cases were reported from Ballari 377, Kalaburagi and Mysyru 238, Raichur 212, Udupi 182, Dharwad 181, Davangere178, Belagavi 172 and Dakshina Kannada 163.
Similarly, of the recoveries from districts across the state, Ballari accounted 77, Kalaburagi 106, Mysuru 161, Raichur 27, Udupi 35, Dharwad 147, Davangere 55, Belagavi 75 and Dakshina Kannada 158.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
Also Read
Governor, 5,874 others test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu Sunday
Nepal to send its revised map with Indian territories to UN
Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Validity of Section 2(c)(i) of Contempt of Courts Act 1971 challenged in SC
TN Custodial Deaths: Video confirms police torture on Jeyaraj, Bennicks
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study