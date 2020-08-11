Uttar Pradesh detects highest single-day spike of 5,041 COVID-19 cases

logo
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 tally stood at 1,26,722, inculding 48,998 active cases

Tuesday August 11, 2020 7:01 PM, IANS

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 5,041 COVID-19 cases, while 56 more people died due to the infection.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,31,763 and fatalities at 2,176, news agency PTI reported quoting Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

However, the state health bulletin put the number of fresh cases at 5,130 in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, the state's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,26,722.

So far, 80,589 of the infected have been treated and discharged. There are now 48,998 active COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12 deaths were recorded in Lucknow, five in Kanpur, four each in Prayagraj and Deoria among others.

Uttar Pradesh Districtwise Corona update today

Kanpur has reported the maximum number of deaths at 278, followed by Lucknow 161, Meerut 119, Varanasi 107 and Agra 101, it said.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum 831 were reported in Lucknow, 252 in Prayagraj, 248 in Kanpur, 201 in Gorakhpur, 198 in Bareilly and 169 in Varanasi.

Of the 48,998 active COVID-19 patients, 20,818 are in home isolation and 1,535 in private hospitals, Prasad said.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday 2.27 million confirme Corona cases, including 45,257 deaths. Of the total 2.27 million positive cases, 1.58 million have recovered.

