FYJC 2020 Zero Round, Option Form filling begin

FYJC 2020 Maharashtra Zero Round: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has started Zero Round and filling of Class 11th Admission Part 2 Option form for FYJC 2020 through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from August 12, 2020.
Zero Round FYJC is conducted for admission in Class 11 under different quota. Admission under Regular Round will start from August 23, 2020.
The last date to take admission under Zero Round is August 22, 2020.
Students who fall under any Quota or reservation category should immediately contact the college of their choice and complete the Admission Process.
Students who do not fall under any quota or reservation category should wait for the Regular round which will start on August 23, 2020.
Students who are not participating in Zero Round can fill Option Form i.e. Part 2 form of FYJC admission till August 22, 2020.
To fill the Part 2 form, students need to log-in using ID and Password and click on Part 2 Form link. After filling the Part 2 form and selecting colleges with preferences students should lock the Option Form 2.
While making online payment of the application fee, students should take care that they do not make transaction again and again. They should also note that, in case of transaction failure, payment will be refunded to their account in a week.
Display of provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates) on August 23, 2020.
Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login and Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education - from August 23 to 25, 2020.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1Admissions, Display of allotted Jr. College for admission in student’s login, Display of allotted students list in concerned college login, SMS to students and Display of cut-off list for first general admission round on August 30, 2020.
The filling of Part 2 Form has been simultaneously started in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad at 00:05 am on August 12, 2020.
After August 22, students will not be allowed to fill Part 2 form.
