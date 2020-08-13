logo
OFSS Bihar 2020 Inter Admission Process last date extended

In the latest notification, BSEB said OFSS Bihar Inter Application Re-Open For Grace Marked is from August 13 to 17, 2020

Thursday August 13, 2020 10:50 AM, ummid.com News Network

OFSS last date extended

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to complete the admission process of OFSS Bihar Class 11 Intermediate 2020 of the first round.

BSEB had released the OFSS first Merit List, Selection List, on August 7. The reporting date and time for the students whose names appeared in the 1st Merit List was August 12.

The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also August 12, 2020.

BSEB however now has extended the last date till August 17, 2020. The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also been extended till August 17, 2020.

In the latest notification, BSEB said OFSS Bihar Inter Application Re-Open For Grace Marked is from August 13 to 17, 2020.

Students should note that there is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from 13.08.2020 to 17.08.2020.

Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info and download OFSS Intimation Letter

OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 date

The students whose name appeared in the Merit List or Selection List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process before August 17 - the extended date.

The OFSS 11th selection list was scheduled to be published on August 4. It was however delayed and was published on August 07. The BSEB will announce later the date of release of OFSS 2nd and 3rd Merit List, also known as Selecion List.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2020 result on May 26.

OFSS admission 2020 started on July 08, 2020. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as July 22. It was later extended till July 26 and then till July 27, 2020.

