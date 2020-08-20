Couple caught having sex in Brazilian city council's Zoom meet

[Representation]
Rio de Janeiro: A meeting of a Brazilian city council held on Zoom became the talk of the town for an issue which was not at all included in the agenda, thanks to a participant who apparently forgot to turn off the camera before deciding to have sex.
The meeting of Rio de Janeiro city council held last week was about discussing the problems related to distribution of food for the students of the municipal school system during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The incident occurred during a public hearing of the Committee on the Rights of the Child and Adolescent Chamber of Rio, chaired by Leonel Brizola Neto, the council chair and member of the Socialism and Liberal Party (PSOL), according to a report by Brazilian publication UOL.
The identity of the participant who was caught having sex in the Zoom meeting is not known, but the chamber's staff confirmed that the person in the video was not a parliamentarian, said the report.
Many of the councilors did not even notice the couple having sex and the meeting went on as scheduled.
In a note to UOL, Brizola Neto later said that as soon as the episode caught his attention, he asked the TV camera to withdraw the video immediately.
