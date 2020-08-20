Gmail, other Google services down across the globe

New Delhi: Soon after Google services especially Gmail and Drive suffered a major outage across the world including in India on Thursday morning, the tech giant issued a short statement confirming the disruption.
"We are investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," read the statement on Google Apps status page.
The DownDetector portal that tracks outages showed 62 per cent people facing problems with attachments and 25 per cent reporting issues with log-ins.
Not everyone, however, was impacted by the outage, the cause of which was not yet known.
Thousands of people took to the Down Detector website to report issues with Gmail and other Google services.
The social media platforms were also flooded with such messages. "GMAIL IS DOWN. I can't decide if this is wonderfully liberating or wildly stressful," posted one user on Twitter.
"Can't send emails, at the same time when you try to compose an email, saving to draft fails too," another commented.
This is the second time in two months that Gmail suffered such a massive outage.
In July, Google users had a harrowing time in India as Gmail services went down for hours.
"Only can send emails with nothing in them (no text or attachment) - a blank email with a title gets through. I've tried different accounts, different networks, different equipment," posted another Twitter user.
The users also reported problems with loading attachments and links in Gmail.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
Also Read
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling
Bahrain sues woman seen breaking Hindu idols in viral video
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H
'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
Handover Jagannath Temple to Buddhists to 'undo past wrongs'
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muslims offer Bengaluru MLA to repair his damaged home
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple