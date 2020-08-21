NEET 2020 Admit Card soon at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020 Admit Card Date: The candidates who are seeking admission in various medical and para-medical courses and have registered for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 would be able to download their Admit Card from the NEET official website ntaneet.nic.in in a couple days.
According to the NEET schedule released by National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET 2020 will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020. NEET 2020 Admit Card will be released and available for download around 15 days before the exam.
Accordingly, candidates appearing for NEET 2020 should expect NEET Admit Card, Hall Ticket, by August 29.
Candidates should check that their name, date of birth and NEET Exam centre and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error candidates should immediately contact NTA.
"The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2020 scheduled on13.09.2020 (Sunday) from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA)", the agency said in an official notification released Thursday.
"The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre, Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly", it added.
Students appearing for NEET can in the meantime use the NEET Mock Test to become familiar with the exam and question pattern.
"Students set to appear for exams by National Testing Agency can now take mock tests on their newly launched mobile app", NTA said.
"The ‘National Test Abhyas’ app has been developed by NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET under the NTA’s purview", NTA said.
"The app has been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to closure of educational institutions and NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) because of the continuing lockdown", NTA said.
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
