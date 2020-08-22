logo
1,054 new deaths, 30,355 fresh cases; Brazil struggles to contain Covid-19 spread

Saturday August 22, 2020 9:07 AM, IANS

Brazil Corona update

Sao Paulo: Brazil on Friday recorded 30,355 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 3,532,330, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As many as 1,054 more people died of the disease, pushing the death toll to 113,358, the ministry said, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has the world's second-worst outbreak, after the US, in terms of both cases and deaths.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, is the epicentre of the national coronavirus outbreak, with 28,155 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 15,202 deaths.

Coronavirus Global Update

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 797,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,864,873 and the fatalities rose to 797,787, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,621,035 and 175,350, respectively, according to the CSSE.

