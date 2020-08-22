Bengaluru Coronavirus count crosses 1 lakh mark

Bengaluru: Coronavirus tally in Karnataka's pandemic epicentre, Bengaluru, has crossed the one lakh mark to reach 1,02,770 cases, even as 7,571 new infections have been registered across the state, an official said on Friday.
"Today, 7,571 new positive cases are reported and 6,561 people have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.
Bengaluru Covid tally shot up with 2,948 more cases, as usual, highest in the state. Of the 1.02 lakh cases in the city, active cases stand at 34,532.
Currently, Bengaluru alone accounts for 42 per cent of all the active cases in the state.
With 7,571 more infections, the statewide Covid tally rose to 2.64 cases.
Among other places, Ballari accounted for 540 infections, followed by Belagavi (384), Udupi (278), Yadgir (255), Koppal (234), Davangere (237) and Dakshina Kannada (202).
Meanwhile, 93 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide toll to 4,522.
In the past 24 hours, 6,561 more people have been discharged, resulting in the positive development of total recoveries rising to 1.76 lakh.
Of the 2.64 lakh cases, active cases stand at 83,066 while 698 people are in the ICU.
