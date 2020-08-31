Mosques in Goa to reopen for worshippers from Tuesday

[Representative image.]
Panaji: Mosques in Goa will open from September 1, with the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats urging strict implementation of social distancing norms and hygiene precautions when the mosques open on Tuesday.
Mosques will however not be hosting religious gatherings and Friday namaz prayers, a statement issued by the Association also said.
"We recommend opening of all masjids in Goa for regular five times namaz from September 1. The respective masjid committee should take full responsibility for implementing government SOP for masjid safety measures", the statement issued by the Association said.
"The safety of every person coming to the masjid, staff of the masjid, committee members and families at home should not be risked," the statement said.
"Masajid to be opened only for residents living close to the premises for regular five times namaz with social distancing. Religious congregations and Friday namaz still remain prohibited till September 21," the statement added.
The Association has also urged all the mosques in the state to compulsorily install "touch free hand wash machine or hand sanitiser at every entrance of the masjid. Masjid committees to sanitise masjids before and after every namaz".
Among other conditions laid down by the Association vis-a-vis opening up of mosques include compulsory use of thermal gun for screening of every person before entering masjid, compulsory use of facemask, which are to be implemented by the respective mosque committees.
"Entry of children below the age of 10 and adults above the age of 65 to the masjid is now allowed. During this age the immunity of a person is weak and hence can be susceptible to Covid-19 virus," the statement said.
Goa currently has recorded 16,553 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while the number of active coronavirus cases in the state are 3,646. 178 persons in Goa have died after testing Covid-19 positive ever since the pandemic broke earlier this year.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
No regular classes, but students can visit schools: MHA
Also Read
No permission needed for inter/intra-state travel, movement of goods: MHA
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
FYJC 2020 Mumbai: Round 1 Allotment List today, Key points to remember
FYJC Pune: Round 1 Allotment List 2020 today, Check here
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious