'RSS goons' facilitated by police behind Delhi violence: Kalbe Jawwad

New Delhi: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawwad has sought permission from Delhi administration to visit the riot-affected areas in North-East Delhi.
A letter to LG has been written in this regard which seeks permission to visit the hospitals, homes, shops and Mazar at BhajanPura and other places in North-East Delhi.
The letter says that the area has been subjected to arson and murderous attack by "RSS goons along with some Delhi Police personnel".
"I am extremely concerned for the safety and security of people belonging to Muslim and Scheduled Caste (SC) community in many parts of North-East Delhi and wish to visit in a small delegation along with my legal advisor Mehmood Pracha and my secretary Bahadur Abbas Naqvi to the areas affected by large scale violence by RSS cadres and police officials to see the situation first hand," he said, in the letter written to LG.
The Shia cleric said that peaceful protest by women are taking place all over Delhi to save citizenship and save reservation of SC/ST/OBC and minorities and to protect the Constitution of India from being changed by RSS and present BJP government.
"These protests by women all over Delhi continue to remain peaceful even after the protesters have been abused as 'gaddars', 'Pakistanis' etc. by political leaders belonging to the political party in power at the Centre and other RSS functionaries," said the letter to LG.
The Shia Cleric further alleged, "When they could not place any blame of violence or vandalism on the peaceful protestors, they devised an alternative strategy of extinguishing these protests by threats of physical violence by its cadres, facilitated by the police which is under the command of the present political dispensation."
They also blamed Kapil Mishra for the violence which started on Sunday, "From 23rd February 2020 one Kapil Mishra, leader of RSS, in full protection of police including the local DCP (numerous videos available in social media) made a murderous assault on the peaceful protestors and local residents armed with guns, trishuls, swords and other weapons."
"All of them were abusing Scheduled Caste and Muslim communities and even Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Complaints in this regard have been made to the police but no action has been taken till now by the police," said the letter.
"After the initial assault of Kapil Mishra, RSS cadres/goons with full support of the police personnel present in North East Delhi are regularly assaulting, throwing bombs, shooting, stabbing not only protestors but also the public and houses belonging to Scheduled Caste and Muslim community," he said.
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
