Jafrabad residents appeal for peace from Mosque

[Representative Image]
New Delhi: Amid incidents of violence and arson, residents in Jafrabad -- one of the worst-affected areas in northeast Delhi -- appealed to the people from a mosque here to maintain peace and harmony in the area.
They also asked the people to stay at home and cooperate with the police in order to restore normalcy in the area.
On the loudspeaker of the mosque, Nasir, a local resident, appealed to the people: "Some miscreants are trying to disrupt the peace in the area. We won't allow this to happen here. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace."
Other people here also made similar appeals. Another resident, Tahir, said: "We are motivating people, especially youths, to wipe out all the misunderstandings and maintain peace in the area."
Earlier, the Muslim residents of Chand Bagh gave a message of harmony and brotherhood by saving a temple from being vandalised.
The incident was reported from Chand Bagh, another affected area, where Saleem (67) and several other local residents formed a human chain around a temple and saved it.
Maujpur, Jaffrabad and other areas of Northeast Delhi are on the boil since Sunday when BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a pro CAA rally to counter peaceful protesters against CAA.
As many as 21 people have died and more than 250 have been reportedly injured in the worst ever riot in the recent history.
Among them dead is also a Delhi police official and an Intelligence Bureau officer - Ankit Sharma. Among the injured is also a 14-year-old teen who was shot at in Kardam Puri area of the national capital. The boy, identified as Faizan, had not been a part of protests or clashes but had been in the area to drop off some items to an acquaintance.
Widespread attacks on journalists also took police during the riots. A mosque is set on fire in Ashok Nagar area. Police and media earlier denied any damage to the mosque. Number of videos however confirmed that the mosque was set on fire.
