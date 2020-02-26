Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi

New Delhi: A Mosque in Ashok Nagar area of Northeast Delhi has been set on fire and a Saffron flag was placed over its Minaret on Tuesday, multiple videos of the gruesome incident confirmed.
The horrifying videos of men carrying Saffron flag and climbing the Minaret of the Mosque surfaced late in the afternoon Tuesday.
One such video was shared by noted journalist Rana Ayyub on Twitter. She however removed the video after objection raised about its veracity. Local police officers also denied any such incident happened.
News agency ANI also carried a statement by DCP North West Delhi saying the videos and reports regarding damage to the mosque in "Ashok Vihar" area was false.
Weep my beloved country https://t.co/JFZdaxGZkv— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 25, 2020
Weep my beloved country https://t.co/JFZdaxGZkv
However, multiple videos taken from different angles confirmed that the mosque was set ablaze by people shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hinduon ka Hindustan (India belongs to Hindus)" in Ashok Nagar area of Delhi.
Rana Ayyub also re-tweeted the video she had removed after confirmation.
"Re-posting this video after verifying its authenticity. It is from Delhi. Men marching on top of a mosque, vandalising it and placing a saffron flag over it", Rana wrote on Twitter.
Naomi Barton, Editor at The Wire, also said she had herself witnessed the horrifying incident.
"Making this very clear : I personally saw the flag on top of the miniaret of the mosque at Ashok NAGAR, not VIHAR", she wrote.
"The mosque had been burned, and a footwear shop underneath it was looted in front of my eyes", she added.
Fact check site Alt-News also analysed the videos and confirmed their veracity.
It's real video of #ashoknagar in #Delhi clicked by me.@AltNews @thewire_in @svaradarajan @therealnaomib @DelhiPolice @ANI Hanuman Flag Placed on Minaret after vandalisation of Mosque. pic.twitter.com/83ultBFi0R— Avichal Dubey (@AvichalDubey) February 25, 2020
It's real video of #ashoknagar in #Delhi clicked by me.@AltNews @thewire_in @svaradarajan @therealnaomib @DelhiPolice @ANI Hanuman Flag Placed on Minaret after vandalisation of Mosque. pic.twitter.com/83ultBFi0R
Videos of some Hindus and Muslims collecting the burnt pages of Holy Quran are also shared on social media sites.
Northeast Delhi is on the boil ever since BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a pro-CAA rally to counter peaceful protest against CAA in Maujpur and Jaffrabad areas. He also allegedly made provocative statements.
As many as 20 people, most of them Muslims, have been killed in the violence. A Delhi police officer is also among those killed.
There are also reports that violent mobs also attacked journalists -especially associated with NDTV and Indian Express - two leading media houses known for their unbiased reporting. Indian Express journalist Shivnarayan Rajpurohit has narrated how his mobile phone was snatched and his notebook was thrown in fire. He wrote he somehow managed to save himself from the violent mob only after his identity was revealed. "Hindu ho? bach gaye", he was told.
More than 250 people have injured in the violence. As many as 22 people were lying in pool of blood. However, violent mob stopped Ambulances from taking them to hospitals.
This led to the intervention by Delhi High Court that ordered in a late night verdict Tuesday asked police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment to injured people stuck in north east Delhi’s Al Hind hospital.
The matter was taken up on a call by advocate Suroor Mander, who said that several injured people at the Al Hind Hospital in the New Mustafabad area, were unable to be moved to the GTB hospital and needed urgent medical attention.
Mander, in her petition, sought safe passage of ambulance both to the Al Hind Hospital and from the hospital for the injured victims.
During the hearing, Suroor made the judge speak to Dr Anwar from the Al Hind Hospital on speaker phone. The doctor informed the judges that at the hospital, there are two dead and around 22 injured at the hospital, who were in need of assistance from Delhi police since 4 pm on Tuesday evening but no such help was made available.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Also Read
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
Toll in Delhi violence 10, security forces helpless
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Jamia student who lost eyesight in Delhi Police action bags Best Paper Award
Lawyers cite Greta Thunberg, children being called Pakistanis in SC on Shaheen Bagh infant's death
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
Anti-CAA-NRC violence: Allahabad HC orders action against cops
How did the Sonbhadra Gold Reserve story spread?
Not 3k tonnes, only 160 kg of Gold can be extracted in Sonbhadra: GSI
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller