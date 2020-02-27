Ex-UP Governor booked for speech against new Citizenship law

Moradabad: The police in Moradabad has registered an FIR against former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi for what it believed delivering a "provocative speech" to anti-CAA protesters at the Eidgah Maidan here on February 22.
A similar FIR was lodged against Qureshi in Lucknow for taking part in another anti-CAA march and stir on February 2.
SP (city), Moradabad, Amit Anand, said: "We have registered a case at Galshaheed police station (on Wednesday) under section 143, 145 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Qureshi for participating in the protest and making an inflammatory speech."
In his Idgah speech, Qureshi, who is also the former Governor on Mizoram and Uttarakhand, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and termed the citizenship law as unconstitutional, saying they had no right to discriminate on the basis of one's religion.
"The BJP government is trying to create a religious divide and both, Modi and Shah, have perhaps not read the history and the sacrifices and contributions that Muslims have made in the
war of Independence since 1857," he had said.
The anti-CAA demonstration at the Idgah premises has been going on since January 29.
On February 15, the Moradabad administration served a recovery notice of Rs 1.04 crore to poet and Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi for attending the demonstration and instigating the protestors.
The administration notice said that the penalty was calculated on the basis of the Rs 13.42 lakh being spent daily on the deployment of police and paramilitary forces at the Eidgah protest site.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi
Also Read
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
'RSS goons' facilitated by police behind Delhi violence: Kalbe Jawwad
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
Chand Bagh Muslims form human chain to save Temple
Every one appears to be armed in violence-hit Northeast Delhi
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
Anti-CAA-NRC violence: Allahabad HC orders action against cops
Delhi violence, Trump's refusal to comment on CAA dominate US media
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller