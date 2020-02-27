Karnataka launches 'Digital Library' for govt schools

Bengaluru: Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) and Government of Karnataka on Thursday announced the launch of a 'Digital Library' program.
The Digital Library will be implemented across 100 plus government schools of the state wherein more than 2000 Galaxy Tab A and e-education content along with training to nearly 25,000 students will be available.
"Through this partnership with the state government, we are hopeful that the students can adopt more engaging methods of learning with new age technology," Dipesh Shah, Managing Director at Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore said in a statement.
In the first phase of the initiative, 20 tablets per school will be distributed across 50 government schools of Tumakuru and Ramanagar.
Tumakuru is also a ‘Smart City' and this collaboration will further the government's initiative towards digital education.
The second phase is slated for the month of August this year.
"The Samsung tablets will be an ideal way to engage these kids in an interactive manner and we hope this to be a fulfilling association," S. Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education added.
