Protests in New York, Chicago and other US cities against Delhi violence

American media is widely covering the violence in Northeast Delhi that started a day before US President Donald Trump landed in India

Thursday February 27, 2020 1:06 PM, ummid.com News Network

Protest against Delhi riot 2020 in US Cities

Washington: Protests have been planned in the four US cities of Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and New York on Friday against the violence in New Delhi that has so far claimed 26 lives, a media report said.

The protests have been organised by a group named South Asian Students Against Fascism under the banner of "Emergency! Stop State Sanctioned Violence in India", the American Bazaar said in the report on Wednesday.

Participants will gather in front of Indian Consulates in the four cities.

The organising group calls itself a movement of South Asian students who are together in the fight against fascism, religious intolerance and polarization.

Violence erupted between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri in Northeast Delhi on Sunday.

More than 25 people and over 200 people were injured in the violence.

American media is widely covering the violence in Northeast Delhi that started a day before US President Donald Trump landed in India. The US media also accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of inciting violence against Muslims.

The US media also reported how police remained a mute spectator as homes, places of worship, shops and properties were set on fire.

"Many Indians, including Hindus, believe that Mr. Mishra and his Hindu nationalist supporters have weaponized a very dangerous mood", the New York Times said in a report.

"Mobs of Hindus and Muslims have been clashing since Sunday in a working-class area in the eastern reaches of the capital. Many Muslims have accused the police of standing passively by while their homes and business were attacked by Hindus", the daily reported in another report on the same day.

