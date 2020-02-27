Protests in New York, Chicago and other US cities against Delhi violence

Washington: Protests have been planned in the four US cities of Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and New York on Friday against the violence in New Delhi that has so far claimed 26 lives, a media report said.
The protests have been organised by a group named South Asian Students Against Fascism under the banner of "Emergency! Stop State Sanctioned Violence in India", the American Bazaar said in the report on Wednesday.
Participants will gather in front of Indian Consulates in the four cities.
The organising group calls itself a movement of South Asian students who are together in the fight against fascism, religious intolerance and polarization.
Violence erupted between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri in Northeast Delhi on Sunday.
More than 25 people and over 200 people were injured in the violence.
American media is widely covering the violence in Northeast Delhi that started a day before US President Donald Trump landed in India. The US media also accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of inciting violence against Muslims.
The US media also reported how police remained a mute spectator as homes, places of worship, shops and properties were set on fire.
"Many Indians, including Hindus, believe that Mr. Mishra and his Hindu nationalist supporters have weaponized a very dangerous mood", the New York Times said in a report.
"Mobs of Hindus and Muslims have been clashing since Sunday in a working-class area in the eastern reaches of the capital. Many Muslims have accused the police of standing passively by while their homes and business were attacked by Hindus", the daily reported in another report on the same day.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi
Also Read
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
'RSS goons' facilitated by police behind Delhi violence: Kalbe Jawwad
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
Chand Bagh Muslims form human chain to save Temple
Every one appears to be armed in violence-hit Northeast Delhi
Saudi ban on Umrah Pilgrims: 200 Keralites stopped at airport
Saudi Arabia bans entry of pilgrims over Coronavirus fear
Delhi Riot: How Hindus, Muslims worked together to keep miscreants away
Hindu American Foundation seeks arrest of those behind Delhi violence
Delhi violence, Trump's refusal to comment on CAA dominate US media
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom