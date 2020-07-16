logo
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple

The shocking video shows the couple being dragged and beaten by a large number of policemen on a field

Thursday July 16, 2020 10:57 AM, ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday shared on Twitter the video of Madhya Pradesh Police brutally thrashing a Dalit couple in Guna district and said he was fighting against injustice and this mindset.

"Our fight is against injustice and this mentality", Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching the video of the Dalit family being thrashed by the police.

The incident is two days old, when a couple in Guna district drank pesticides in front of police when a team of local administration bulldozed their crops in a bid to remove encroachment on the government land.

The shocking video shows the couple being dragged and beaten by a large number of policemen on a field. Their children are witness to the assault.

Ram Kumar Ahirwar (38) and Savitri Devi (35) - are in a government-run hospital and in stable condition, according to NDTV.

In 2018 around 5.5 acres of public land had been set aside for a college building. Ram Kumar Ahirwar and Savitri Devi claimed they had been farming there for years, according to the government.

"We don't know whose land it is. We've been farming on it for long time. When our standing crop has been destroyed, we don't have other option, but to kill ourselves," Savitri Devi said.

The couple claim they paid Rs 3 lakh for the land.

Following the incident, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

