Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams

Hathras (UP): Mansi and Manya are residents of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, but are students of the Aster Public School in Greater Noida. They are twins and look strikingly similar.
What is making them hit the headlines is the fact that both have scored identical marks in each subject in the CBSE Class XII board 2020 exams, results of which were announced on Monday.
Both scored 98 in English and Computer Science, and 95 in Physics, Chemistry and Physical Education. Their aggregate marks are 95.8 per cent.
"We studied together and we were confident about scoring well, but we were not hoping to score identical marks. In fact, I thought Manya would score more than me," said Manasi.
She said that it was a pleasant coincidence that both got similar marks.
"People always spoke about our identical looks and now they are talking about our identical marks," she added.
"It is too much of a coincidence that we have scored similar marks. I still cannot believe it", Manya said.
The sisters said that in their school tests, they never managed identical marks before.
Both the sisters now plan to pursue engineering and are waiting to appear for the JEE Mains, which has been postponed to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
