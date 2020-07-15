logo
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor

Ananya Singh shared the twin mantras that helped her achieve this feat -- get up early in the morning and study for hours

Wednesday July 15, 2020 6:39 PM, IANS

CBSE 10th Toppers 2020

New Delhi: In the Class 10 board exam results declared by CBSE, a girl student studying in a government school in Ranchi has scored a perfect 100 per cent in subjects like Mathematics and Social Science, leaving her parents pleasantly surprised.

Ananya Singh, the student, shared the twin mantras that helped her achieve this feat -- get up early in the morning and study for hours.

Ananya, studying at Jawahar Vidya Mandir (JVM) in Shyamali, Ranchi, scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics and Social Science. She had scored 97 in both English and Hindi, and 98 in Computers.

"I owe it to my mother Anjana Singh and father Dharmendra Kumar Singh, and my mentors. I used to study for 12 hours every day", Ananya told IANS.

"I want to serve society by becoming a doctor", the topper added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 2020 Class X exam result today afternoon.

According to the CBSE 10th result declared today, a total of 93.31 per cent girls passed. However, the percentage of boys passing the exam stands at 90.14 per cent. In other word, girls fared 3.17 per cent better than boys. 78.95 per cent of transgender students have also passed in class 10.

Thiruvananthapuram got the first place in the class 10 results. Chennai is in second position while Bengaluru and Pune are on third and fourth position, respectively.

This time Delhi has two zones. In Delhi West, 85.96 per cent students have passed the Class 10 examination, while in Delhi East, 85.79 per cent students have passed.

