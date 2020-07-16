Thousands sign in as MCB's #VisitMyMosqueDay goes digital

London: Thousands of Britons took part in virtual mosque tours across the United Kingdom as part of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) "Visit My Mosque Day" and "The Great Get Together".
Whilst Visit My Mosque Day is held every year for mosques across Britain to open their doors to the public, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event took place digitally with mosques hosting online interactive sessions.
Visitors were able to register online to “visit” mosques of their choice, and ask questions to members of the mosques about their facilities, congregation and work in the community, particularly during the pandemic.
The tours, hosted over Zoom, Facebook Live, and YouTube, were viewed by thousands of people, this being the first time many had ever seen the inside of a mosque.
One of the mosques participating was Cambridge Central Mosque, Europe’s first eco-mosque, which has also delivered more than 1,000 food packages to the staff at the local Royal Papworth Hospital during the lockdown.
In addition, Old Kent Road Mosque in South London, home to London’s oldest Nigerian Muslim community, offered insights into the #BlackLivesMatter movement and how the mosque positively impacts the local community.
One of the attendees of the tours, Rachel Choo, a Ph.D. student from York, said: “I signed up for my first tour by Finsbury Park Mosque not knowing what to expect and was completely blown away."
"There was a wide selection of activities – videos that show what they have been doing over the past few years as well as in the past few months, short speeches from members of the community as well as timely discussion of racism around us. I was especially heartened to see that women also hold prominent roles in the mosque", he said.
#VisitMyMosqueDay is a national initiative where mosques across the UK hold open days annually to welcome in their neighbors of all faiths and none.
