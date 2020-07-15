80K to watch Final on Dec 18, FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule out

Doha: Hosts Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 21, 2022 football's world governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday.
The group stage will last for 12 days with four matches being played in a day. According to FIFA, this is being done to give the players ample rest before the knockout stage of the tournament.
"The local kick-off times for group matches have been set for 13:00, 16:00, 19:00 and 22:00, with the simultaneous kick-offs for the last round of group games and knockout-stage timings being 18:00 and 22:00," the FIFA statement read.
"Khalifa International Stadium will be the setting for the play-off for third place on 17 December, 2022. The final will kick off one day later at 18:00 at Lusail Stadium in front of an 80,000 crowd," it added.
This is the second time the World Cup is being hosted by an Asian nation. The last time the showpiece event was held in the continent was in 2002 when Japan and South Korea hosted the tournament together.
"The World Cup is always a festival of football, a real celebration for the fans who come on-site and watch. In Qatar, with the compact nature, this is going to be amplified even more with 32 teams and 32 sets of supporters all in and around Doha," FIFA Chief Tournaments and Events Officer, Colin Smith was quoted as saying in the statement.
Also, fans can witness more than one match in a day as none of the eight venues, in and around Qatar capital city, is more than an hour apart from each other, thanks to the newly constructed Doha Metro.
"The tournament's compact nature -- with no air travel needed to move between the venues -- will allow organisers, for the first time, to optimise specific match demands for the benefit and comfort of fans, teams and media," the statement read further.
"This will be achieved through the assignment of the group fixtures for each matchday to a stadium and kick-off time only after the final draw, currently planned for after the March 2022 international match calendar qualifying window.
"Once the pairings are known, the possibility will be discussed of providing a more beneficial kick-off time for audiences at home, or indeed for fans in Qatar with regard to the stadium allocation", he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project
CBSE 12th Topper 2020: Divyanshi Jain, Tushar Singh get 100% marks in all subjects
Also Read
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum top district, JNV 1st among institutions
CBSE 12th result 2020 declared without Toppers List
Corona count declines in Mumbai, surges in rest of Maharashtra
Gujarat detects 915 new Corona cases Tuesday, tally surges past 43K
Modi govt imposes Rs 84 cr penalty on news agency PTI
Russia's Sechenov varsity claims successful human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
Outrage in India over Nepali PM Oli's Ayodhya claims
India created a fake Ayodhya: Nepali PM
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style