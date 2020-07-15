logo
Delhi Covid Update: 1,647 new cases, 41 deaths in last 24 hours

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month

Wednesday July 15, 2020 9:02 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Delhi Coronavirus News July 15

New Delhi: With 1,647 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths, health officials said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 95,699 people have recovered, almost five times the number of active cases which stand at 17,807. Total of 2,463 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 6,564 RT-PCR and 15,964 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

659 containment zones

Currently, 4,021 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,363 beds -- 2,029 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,284 and 167 beds in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 total beds. Over 9,943 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 659. Last week, the number of containment zones increased by more than 150 after the city government decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.

"India Coronavirus latest update"

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 29,429 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,36,181 cases with a death total of 24,309, the Health Ministry's data stated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country had crossed the grim nine lakh mark, adding over a lakh cases within three days. India had crossed the eight lakh cases on July 11.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 5,92,031 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,19,840. The rate of recovery has touched 63.02 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

